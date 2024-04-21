Top nations for Uzbekistan's horticulture exports disclosed

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 21. Uzbekistan exported 251,200 tons of fruits and vegetables worth $150.1 million from January through February 2024, Trend reports.

The data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency shows that this indicator increased 1.9 times, or 115,500 tons, year-on-year.

TOP 5 countries with the largest volume of exports of horticultural products from Uzbekistan (from January through February 2024):

Country Tons Amount Share, in terms of value (percent) Pakistan 57,400 tons $40 million 26.6 percent Russia 55,200 tons $39.1 million 26.1 percent Kazakhstan 56,000 tons $13.7 million 9.1 percent China 17,600 tons $13.5 million 9 percent Afghanistan 14,200 tons $11.6 million 7.7 percent

According to Statistics Agency figures, Uzbekistan exported 1.7 million tons of fruits and vegetables worth over $1.2 billion in 2023.



Russia (37 percent), Pakistan (16.7 percent), China (12.3 percent), and Kazakhstan (10.3 percent) were the top export markets for fruits and vegetables.