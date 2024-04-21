Top nations for Uzbekistan's horticulture exports disclosed

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 21. Uzbekistan exported 251,200 tons of fruits and vegetables worth $150.1 million from January through February 2024, Trend reports.
The data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency shows that this indicator increased 1.9 times, or 115,500 tons, year-on-year.
TOP 5 countries with the largest volume of exports of horticultural products from Uzbekistan (from January through February 2024):
|
Country
|
Tons
|
Amount
|
Share, in terms of value (percent)
|
Pakistan
|
57,400 tons
|
$40 million
|
26.6 percent
|
Russia
|
55,200 tons
|
$39.1 million
|
26.1 percent
|
Kazakhstan
|
56,000 tons
|
$13.7 million
|
9.1 percent
|
China
|
17,600 tons
|
$13.5 million
|
9 percent
|
Afghanistan
|
14,200 tons
|
$11.6 million
|
7.7 percent
According to Statistics Agency figures, Uzbekistan exported 1.7
million tons of fruits and vegetables worth over $1.2 billion in
2023.
Russia (37 percent), Pakistan (16.7 percent), China (12.3 percent), and Kazakhstan (10.3 percent) were the top export markets for fruits and vegetables.