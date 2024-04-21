Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Top nations for Uzbekistan's horticulture exports disclosed

Uzbekistan Materials 21 April 2024 09:00 (UTC +04:00)
Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 21. Uzbekistan exported 251,200 tons of fruits and vegetables worth $150.1 million from January through February 2024, Trend reports.

The data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency shows that this indicator increased 1.9 times, or 115,500 tons, year-on-year.

TOP 5 countries with the largest volume of exports of horticultural products from Uzbekistan (from January through February 2024):

Country

Tons

Amount

Share, in terms of value (percent)

Pakistan

57,400 tons

$40 million

26.6 percent

Russia

55,200 tons

$39.1 million

26.1 percent

Kazakhstan

56,000 tons

$13.7 million

9.1 percent

China

17,600 tons

$13.5 million

9 percent

Afghanistan

14,200 tons

$11.6 million

7.7 percent

According to Statistics Agency figures, Uzbekistan exported 1.7 million tons of fruits and vegetables worth over $1.2 billion in 2023.

Russia (37 percent), Pakistan (16.7 percent), China (12.3 percent), and Kazakhstan (10.3 percent) were the top export markets for fruits and vegetables.

