Uzbekistan releases data on electricity supply production for past five years

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 23. Uzbekistan produced 76.9 billion kWh of electricity in 2023, Trend reports.

According to the data from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency, the volume of heat energy production amounted to 24.3 million Gcal, while the production of gas from underground coal gasification reached 77.3 million cubic meters in 2023.

The production of electricity amounted to 70.9 billion kWh and 26 million Gcal of heat energy in 2022. The country didn’t produce any gas from underground coal gasification during this period, and its production significantly dropped after 2021.

In total, Uzbekistan produced 345.2 billion kWh of electricity in 2019–2023, while the production volume of heat energy reached 135 million Gcal. At the same time, the country’s production of gas from underground coal gasification totaled 977.1 million cubic meters during 2019–2023.

Structure of produced electricity, heat energy, and gas from underground coal gasification in Uzbekistan for 2019–2023:

Product name Volume (in 2023) Volume (in 2022) Volume (in 2021) Volume (in 2020) Volume (in 2019) Electricity 76.9 billion kWh 70.9 billion kWh 70.1 billion kWh 64.9 billion kWh 62.4 billion kWh Heat energy 24.3 million Gcal 26 million Gcal 28.3 million Gcal 27.7 million Gcal 28.7 million Gcal Gas from underground coal gasification 77.3 million cubic meters - 265.3 million cubic meters 308 million cubic meters 326.5 million cubic meters

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan produced 13.4 billion kWh of electricity from January through February 2024. The volume of heat energy production reached 5.9 million Gcal and the gas of underground coal gasification reached 977.1 million cubic meters during this period.