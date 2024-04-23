Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan releases data on electricity supply production for past five years

Uzbekistan Materials 23 April 2024 08:32 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan releases data on electricity supply production for past five years

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 23. Uzbekistan produced 76.9 billion kWh of electricity in 2023, Trend reports.

According to the data from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency, the volume of heat energy production amounted to 24.3 million Gcal, while the production of gas from underground coal gasification reached 77.3 million cubic meters in 2023.

The production of electricity amounted to 70.9 billion kWh and 26 million Gcal of heat energy in 2022. The country didn’t produce any gas from underground coal gasification during this period, and its production significantly dropped after 2021.

In total, Uzbekistan produced 345.2 billion kWh of electricity in 2019–2023, while the production volume of heat energy reached 135 million Gcal. At the same time, the country’s production of gas from underground coal gasification totaled 977.1 million cubic meters during 2019–2023.

Structure of produced electricity, heat energy, and gas from underground coal gasification in Uzbekistan for 2019–2023:

Product name

Volume (in 2023)

Volume (in 2022)

Volume (in 2021)

Volume (in 2020)

Volume (in 2019)

Electricity

76.9 billion kWh

70.9 billion kWh

70.1 billion kWh

64.9 billion kWh

62.4 billion kWh

Heat energy

24.3 million Gcal

26 million Gcal

28.3 million Gcal

27.7 million Gcal

28.7 million Gcal

Gas from underground coal gasification

77.3 million cubic meters

-

265.3 million cubic meters

308 million cubic meters

326.5 million cubic meters

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan produced 13.4 billion kWh of electricity from January through February 2024. The volume of heat energy production reached 5.9 million Gcal and the gas of underground coal gasification reached 977.1 million cubic meters during this period.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more