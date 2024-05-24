IMF forecasts Uzbekistan’s real GDP growth for 2024-2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 24. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) released its staff conclusion statement on Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

According to the statement, the IMF projects that Uzbekistan’s real gross domestic product (GDP) will amount to 5.4 percent in 2024. This indicator is down by 0.6 percent year-on-year (6 percent in 2023).

"While remittances fell back to the pre-2022 trend, an expansionary fiscal stance, a surge in fixed investment, and buoyant private consumption propelled real GDP growth to 6 percent in 2023. Growth remained high at 6.2 percent year-over-year in the first quarter of 2024," the fund noted.

At the same time, Uzbekistan’s real GDP will rise slightly to 5.5 percent in 2025.

Meanwhile, the IMF anticipates that Uzbekistan’s real GDP will stand at 5.5 percent in 2028.

Uzbekistan plans to bring GDP to $160 billion by 2030, and the volume of exports is planned to increase to $45 billion as opposed to $18.5 billion in 2022.

The volume of GDP in Uzbekistan amounted to $80.4 billion in 2022, an increase of 13 percent compared to $69.24 billion in 2021.