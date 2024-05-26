Uzbekistan to establish Atomic Energy Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Uzbekistan will establish the Atomic Energy Agency by decree of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Trend reports referring to the press service of Russia's trade mission in Uzbekistan.

"The new agency will be formed from the existing Nuclear Energy Development Agency (Uzatom) and will move from the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan to the control of the Cabinet of Ministers. The Agency will function as a republican executive body responsible for state policy in the peaceful use of atomic energy," the report states.

Additionally, the Republican Fund for Development of Atomic Energy will be transformed into the Fund for Development of the Sphere of Atomic Energy Use, receiving 5 percent of the annual profit dividends from the Uzbek Navoiyuran company.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel