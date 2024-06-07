Uzbekistan, Türkiye support establishment of joint business council

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 7. Uzbekistan and Türkiye supported the establishment of the Uzbek-Turkish Business Council, Trend reports.

This was announced during the third meeting of the highest-level Uzbek-Turkish Strategic Cooperation Council chaired by President Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The sides also welcomed the adoption of the declaration on deepening comprehensive strategic partnership.

At the end of the meeting, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev invited Turkish president to visit Uzbekistan to hold a regular meeting of the Council.

Earlier, Uzbekistan reached an agreement with Türkiye to establish its trade representation office in Istanbul.