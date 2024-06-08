Uzbekistan, China view evolving Kashgar-Irkeshtam-Osh-Andijan transport corridor

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 8. A multimodal transport corridor linking Kashgar, Irkeshtam, Osh, and Andijan was discussed by Uzbekistan and China as a means to enhance economic and trade ties between the two countries, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between Uzbekistan's Minister of Transport Ilkhom Mahkamov and China's Deputy Minister of Transport Li Yang.

The parties met to discuss ways to enhance freight traffic along the Kashgar–Irkeshtam–Osh–Andijan corridor.

Both officials emphasized the importance of improving circumstances for Uzbek national carriers, increasing the volume of bilateral permit forms between Uzbekistan and China, and revising the bilateral agreement on international road transport as needed.

The parties identified further tasks for the development and expansion of cooperation in the field of transport between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the opening of the Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China highway corridor was initiated by Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during his visit to China in May 2017.

The road, passing through Sary-Tash settlement and Irkeshtam pass in Kyrgyzstan, is a remarkably efficient automobile route from Uzbekistan's Fergana to China.

To recall, China, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan reached an agreement on all technical and organizational matters pertaining to the launch of regular road freight transportation along the new route towards the end of January 2018.