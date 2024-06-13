Top regions of Uzbekistan in trade turnover revealed

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 13. Uzbekistan’s trade turnover volume reached $20.9 billion from January through April 2024, Trend reports.
According to Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency, the city of Tashkent accounts for the largest amount of trade turnover - $8 billion.
The Tashkent region ranked second ($1.6 billion), followed by the Andijan region ($1.4 billion) during this period.
TOP 5 regions with the largest volume of trade turnover in Uzbekistan (from January through April 2024):
|
Region
|
Value (dollars)
|
City of Tashkent
|
$8 billion
|
Tashkent
|
$1.6 billion
|
Andijan
|
$1.4 billion
|
Samarkand
|
$961.6 million
|
Jizzakh
|
$633 million
At the same time, the trade between the two countries hit it off with China, raking in a whopping $3.9 billion during this period. Russia comes in second with a trade turnover volume of $3.8 billion, trailing behind Kazakhstan with $1.2 billion.