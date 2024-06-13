Bureau of German-Uzbek Economic Cooperation starts its activities

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 13. The Bureau of German-Uzbek Economic Cooperation (DUWK Büro) has started its activities, Trend reports.

According to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, the DUWK Büro is an executive body of the Working Council of the German-Uzbek Business Partnership and is aimed at expanding and strengthening economic relations between Uzbekistan and Germany.

The main goal of the organization is to develop mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation, identify new business opportunities, and stimulate investment activity.

In particular, the DUWK Büro will support entrepreneurs in establishing mutually beneficial and long-term cooperation in such areas as the green economy, information technology, agriculture, tourism, education, and healthcare.

The strategy of the Büro is aimed at creating a convenient platform for the exchange of experience, ideas, and innovations between the economic communities of the two countries.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover volume with Germany amounted to $345 million from January through April 2024. This figure is 56.3 percent less compared to the same period last year ($789.8 million in January–April 2023).