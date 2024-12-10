Thailand supports Uzbekistan's accession to WTO

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 10. Thailand signed the protocol of agreement on the accession of Uzbekistan to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Trend reports.

“Delighted to sign the protocol of agreement on the accession of Uzbekistan to the World Trade Organization on behalf of Thailand today. We welcome Uzbekistan to the multilateral trading system soon and are certain that being a part of the WTO family will bring greater trade and investment to Uzbekistan. Bilaterally, it is a testament to our mutual commitment to strengthen the existing trade ties and also more "people to people" activities in the future,” the Ambassador of Thailand to the WTO and WIPO Pimchanok Pitfield wrote on her LinkedIn page.

The working group for Uzbekistan's entrance to the WTO was formed in 1994. The procedure was officially reinstated after the fourth meeting of the working group in July 2020. Four additional meetings of the working group occurred between 2022 and 2024.

Uzbekistan is gearing up to throw its hat in the ring for WTO membership before the 14th ministerial conference rolls around in Cameroon in 2026, according to Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev, who is at the helm of the country's delegation at the eighth meeting of the working group on Uzbekistan's bid to join the WTO.