Uzbekistan details fiscal balance outlook for 2025-2027

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 13. Uzbekistan's fiscal balance is assumed to stabilize at 3.0 percent of GDP in 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Uzbekistan shows that no significant changes are expected for 2026 and 2027.

Meanwhile, the fiscal deficit for 2024 is expected to reach -4.0 percent of GDP, slightly better than the previous year’s performance (-4.9 percent) due to an increase in state revenues and effective expenditure management.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan envisions increasing its gross domestic product to $120 billion in 2025.

The nation has also set its sights on cranking up exports to a whopping $30 billion and ramping up investments to more than $42 billion. Furthermore, the aim is to whip up 5 million new jobs and pull 1.5 million people out of the poverty pit.