Uzbekistan's Tashkent in talks with Yutong to upgrade bus network

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 13. Uzbekistan and the Chinese Yutong Bus company have discussed a promising project to acquire 1,000 more buses for Tashkent, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov and Yutong Bus Vice President for International Marketing Peng Xu.

The parties reviewed the current status of a project to procure 200 electric buses. They also discussed creating favorable conditions for private entrepreneurs to purchase electric buses, aiming to accelerate the transition to greener urban transport.

Minister Makhkamov emphasized the growing presence of Yutong buses and electric buses in Uzbekistan and underscored the need to strengthen service and maintenance support from the company to ensure their efficient operation.

Yutong Bus is a leading Chinese manufacturer of buses and coaches, specializing in electric, hybrid, and traditional fuel-powered vehicles. Founded in 1963, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of buses, exporting its vehicles to over 30 countries. The company offers a wide range of products, from city buses to luxury coaches.