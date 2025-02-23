Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan Materials 23 February 2025 20:40 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan lists its largest trading partners

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 23. Uzbekistan conducts trade relations with 154 countries worldwide as of today.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Statistics Agency shows that the highest volume of foreign trade turnover is recorded with China (22.1 percent), Russia (17.7 percent), Kazakhstan (seven percent), Türkiye (4.7 percent), and Germany (3.8 percent).

The share of foreign trade turnover with CIS countries during the reviewed period, compared to the same period in 2024, increased by 2.4 percent, and overall, their share accounted for 36.5 percent.

The volume of foreign trade turnover with other countries of the world in January 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, decreased by 2.4 percent and accounted for 63.5 percent of the total foreign trade turnover.

In January 2025, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover with CIS countries reached $1.6 billion, of which the export volume stood at $602.8 million, and the import volume totaled $1 billion.

The largest foreign trade turnover with CIS countries was recorded with Russia (48.5 percent), Kazakhstan (19 percent), and Turkmenistan (4.1 percent).

