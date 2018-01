The United States on Thursday sanctioned five Iranian-based entities it tied to Tehran’s weapons program, Reuters reports.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement on its website that it had sanctioned Shahid Eslami Research Center, Shahid Kharrazi Industries, Shahid Moghaddam Industries, Shahid Sanikhani Industries and Shahid Shustari Industries.

