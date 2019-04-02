Death toll from floods in Iran increases up to 57

2 April 2019 20:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2

Trend:

The death toll increased up to 57 people, 478 people were injured as a result of flood in Iran, IRNA reported referring to the statement of spokesman for the country’s department of emergency situations Mojtaba Khaledi, Trend reports referring to RIA Novosti.

Earlier, there were 44 dead and 119 injured.

"The total number of victims since the beginning of mudflows as a result of rains in all the provinces reached about 57 people, most of them in Shiraz city," Khaledi said.

He also stressed that 478 people suffered since the beginning of the floods, 430 of them have already left the hospitals, the rest are being treated.

The assistance was rendered to more than 43,500 people in 293 cities, villages, representative of the Iranian Red Crescent Society Morteza Salimi said.

