Iranian gov't to compensate for flood damage to agriculture

6 April 2019 09:17 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, April 6

Trend:

All efforts of Iranian Agricultural Jihad Ministry and the government in general, are aimed at compensating for the flood damage to the agricultural sector as soon as possible, Deputy Agriculture Minister Yazdan Seif said.

“Despite the recent rainfall and damage to wheat fields and gardens in the provinces of Golestan, Khuzestan, Lorestan and other flood-affected provinces, agricultural production is has grown well as compared to the past years," the deputy minister said, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

Seif noted that although the recent rainfall annoyed some people, but it is promising a great year for the agricultural sector.

The deputy minister went on to add that great attention should be paid to insurance in the agricultural sector to support the production. “In the case of ​​financial losses in the agricultural, industrial and commercial sectors, the insurance can play a significant role.”

Seid went on to say that Golestan province is one of the country's best provinces for wheat production.

“Currently, 10 percent of wheat and 5 to 10 percent of the country's rapeseed oil is produced in the province," added the deputy minister.

Seid emphasized that part of the fields of the Golestan province affected by the flood is still under water.

