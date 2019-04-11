Azerbaijani Major General: Iranian-Azerbaijani brotherhood is strong

11 April 2019 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iranian-Azerbaijani brotherhood is strong and the two countries are by each other’s side, Major General Ilham Abdullayev, Commander of Civil Defense Troops under the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, told reporters at the Astara border about the sending of humanitarian aid to flood victims in Iran, Trend reports referring to Mehr News Agency.

According to Abdullayev, Azerbaijani-Iranian relations are fraternal relations, and the Iranian people and state “have a place in the heart of Azerbaijan”.

He stated that Azerbaijan is sincerely supportive of the development of neighboring countries, especially that of Iran, and of the friendly relations established with the country.

"Relations between the two countries are different from those established with other countries," he said.

Abdullayev added that Iran and Azerbaijan have always supported and been there for each other, and this will keep being so in the future.

He said that humanitarian aid was sent by the instructions of the Azerbaijani President to friendly and brotherly Iran.

Abdullayev expressed hope that Iran, a neighbor and a friend, will not witness such natural disasters in the future.

