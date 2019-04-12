Zarif says targeting IRGC not to revive IS, Nusra

12 April 2019 00:34 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian Foreign Minister in a message warned loser states of the region to stop scapegoating, and said that targeting the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps will not revive IS (Daesh), Al-Nusra Front terrorists, Trend reports citing IRNA.

'Losers of our region's War on Terror cannot rescind history. Targeting #IRGC won't revive IS and Nusra—their clients and very creations,' Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Thursday.

He added 'Game over, ladies and gentlemen: time to face the fact that you've exhausted every wrong choice and scapegoating won’t be your panacea'.

The IRGC is the Iranian government's primary means of directing and implementing its global terrorist campaign,' US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Monday.

“We will continue to increase financial pressure and raise the costs on the Iranian regime for its support of terrorist activity until it abandons its malign and outlaw behavior,' Trump said.

In reaction to the US designation, Iran’s Ambassador to London Hamid Baeedinejad said the US move against the IRGC at a time when the Iranian military body is helping the flood-hit people with all in power is a gift to Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu to assist him in the elections.

The latest anti-Iran move of Trump was also met with fierce reactions from Iranian officials.

Foreign Minister Zarif recommended that Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) should add American forces in West Asia, known as the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), to its terrorist groups' list.

In a letter to President Hassan Rouhani, he also called for a retaliatory move by labeling the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) as a terrorist organization and the US government as a terrorist sponsor.

Zarif described the move as 'another misguided election-eve gift to Netanyahu'.

In a related development, Chairman of Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh announced on April 8 before the US anti-IRGC decision that Iranian parliament has prepared a double-urgency bill which will be approved in case the US takes possible measures against IRGC.

Falahatpisheh said that if it happens, Iran declares the US military forces as a terrorist group like Daesh (IS).

The members of Iranian parliament at Tuesday's session showed up in official uniforms of IRGC to announce their support and solidarity with the forces.

To support the IRGC, 255 out of 290 Iranian lawmakers issued a statement on April 8, stressing that the Majlis will respond reciprocally to any measure against IRGC as part of the Iranian military forces.

Majlis through its statement described IRGC as one of the great achievements gained after the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran.

