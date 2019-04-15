Iranian Central Bank rejects reports on asking for loan from IMF

Tehran, Iran, April 15

Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran denied reports on asking for a loan from the International Monetary Fund.

“The central bank has not filed an application for a loan to the International Monetary Fund,” CBI said in a statement published on its official website, Trend reports.

The Public Relations Department of the CBI announced that it did not file any requests the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Central Bank's public relations dalso stressed that this year, the governor of the central bank did not attend the IMF Spring Summit and canceled its visit to Washington on Monday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news