Zarif: Iran considers INSTEX financial mechanism as appropriate strategy

3 July 2019 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The activity of INSTEX financial mechanism of European members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program is considered an appropriate strategy, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said at the event held in Tehran on the occasion of the Iranian National Industry and Mine Day, Trend reports.

He said that by using this financial mechanism the European members of the agreement are trying to reduce some of the problems caused by the sanctions against Iran. He noted that this financial mechanism isn’t a sufficient response to Iran’s demands for the fulfillment of obligations by the European countries.

The JCPOA between Iran and the 5+ 1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany) was in place since January 2016. The US announced its withdrawal from a nuclear deal on May 8, 2018, and imposed sanctions against Iran in November 2018.

JCPOA European members created INSTEX financial mechanism in January 2019 to protect the agreement and maintain trade relations with Iran.

However, Iran stated that it would stop its obligations within JCPOA on May 8, because the JCPOA European members failed to fulfill their obligations.

Iran suspended the fulfillment of its commitment to sell the uranium that day and said that it would stop the fulfillment of its commitment related to the uranium enrichment (by 3.67 percent) after 60 days if the European side do take any steps.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Italy avoids EU sanction threat over its debt, for now
Other News 18:01
Sponge iron production in Iranian province renews record
Business 17:38
Exporters of Iran's Semnan province bring over $50M to country
Economy 17:12
Iranian deputy minister: Construction of Shalamcheh-Basra railway to start
Economy 16:35
Iran to revive 50 small mines
Economy 16:34
Iran blocks 6 million bank accounts involved in money laundering
Economy 16:25
Latest
Average monthly salary increases in Baku
Economy 18:20
Uzbek airline CAP buys building materials via tender
Tenders 18:19
Insurance market improves in Azerbaijan
Finance 18:14
Azerbaijani company to launch new dairy production line
Economy 18:12
Statistics of grain harvesting in Azerbaijan
Economy 18:03
Italy avoids EU sanction threat over its debt, for now
Other News 18:01
Azerbaijan ranked fifth among CIS countries in exports
Economy 18:00
Turnover in Baku's catering sector grows
Economy 17:58
Azerbaijan's manufacturer to provide sports lovers with milk products
Business 17:57