Debates over INSTEX continue in Iran

2 July 2019 09:41 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, July 2

Trend:

While the EU has started operating Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), some of Iranian MPs oppose the trade mechanism.

Iranian MP Qasem Mirzaei Neko, who is in favor of INSTEX, discussed his views on the operation of Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges in an interview with Trend.

"INSTEX is an economic solution to confront political issues offered by three signatory countries of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] and other EU member states," he noted.

"There have been rumors that it is not clear whether the mechanism works. Its opponents say that using the mechanism will force Iran to leave JCPOA. Given that the mechanism is money for oil in return for food and medicine, they state that Iran should not abide to it," he said.

"These is a domestic discussion over INSTEX. It took the country a long time to finally reach this solution, and now some people are asking why we are joining INSTEX," he added. "The case of INSTEX is getting similar to situation with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, when the deal was also opposed in the country."

He went on to say, "Now we understand how much our diplomacy has achieved, so other governments in the world stand against Trump, and it should be a reminder of our success."

"If we do not care about the fate of INSTEX, it might end up like JCPOA. Instead of struggling with media and making public statements, officials should reach a solution. The National Security Council, Foreign Ministry and heads of three powers should make a final decision," he added.

"Iran wants Europe to buy its oil. We believe, if the financial transaction continues, INSTEX is useful," he noted. "Some say that the mechanism is only to support imports of basic goods."

"The parliament session was closed during the time of INSTEX operations, so the discussion was not finished," he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
To which countries does Iran's Aran&Bidgol county export goods?
Business 10:13
Iran to launch first phase of Jask Oil Terminal
Business 1 July 20:54
Iran Export Confederation: Export promotion should be considered
Business 1 July 20:30
Iran denies participation of its athletes in competitions in occupied Azerbaijani lands
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 July 18:10
Iranian delegation to attend UNESCO session in Baku
Politics 1 July 17:53
Money from oil sale should transfer to INSTEX
Economy 1 July 15:25
Latest
To which countries does Iran's Aran&Bidgol county export goods?
Business 10:13
Gold, silver prices keep decreasing in Azerbaijan
Finance 10:09
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan have great prospects in transport and transit - official
Economy 10:08
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 2
Finance 09:56
Turkmenistan' first plant for production of gasoline from gas opens export prospects - President's Adviser
Oil&Gas 09:55
Amazon plans to create 1,800 jobs in France in 2019
Other News 09:44
Russian Aerospace Defense Forces successfully test new anti-ballistic missile
World 08:48
Over 190 people hospitalized after floods in eastern Siberia
Russia 08:24
Australia police launch mass anti-terror raid in Sydney
World 07:41