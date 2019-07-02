Debates over INSTEX continue in Iran

Tehran, Iran, July 2

While the EU has started operating Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), some of Iranian MPs oppose the trade mechanism.

Iranian MP Qasem Mirzaei Neko, who is in favor of INSTEX, discussed his views on the operation of Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges in an interview with Trend.

"INSTEX is an economic solution to confront political issues offered by three signatory countries of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] and other EU member states," he noted.

"There have been rumors that it is not clear whether the mechanism works. Its opponents say that using the mechanism will force Iran to leave JCPOA. Given that the mechanism is money for oil in return for food and medicine, they state that Iran should not abide to it," he said.

"These is a domestic discussion over INSTEX. It took the country a long time to finally reach this solution, and now some people are asking why we are joining INSTEX," he added. "The case of INSTEX is getting similar to situation with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, when the deal was also opposed in the country."

He went on to say, "Now we understand how much our diplomacy has achieved, so other governments in the world stand against Trump, and it should be a reminder of our success."

"If we do not care about the fate of INSTEX, it might end up like JCPOA. Instead of struggling with media and making public statements, officials should reach a solution. The National Security Council, Foreign Ministry and heads of three powers should make a final decision," he added.

"Iran wants Europe to buy its oil. We believe, if the financial transaction continues, INSTEX is useful," he noted. "Some say that the mechanism is only to support imports of basic goods."

"The parliament session was closed during the time of INSTEX operations, so the discussion was not finished," he said.

