Tehran has no information on a downed drone in the strait of Hormuz

19 July 2019 01:28 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that a US warship destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after the aircraft ignored multiple warnings to stand down, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Later on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters at the UN in New York that Tehran has no information about a drone being downed by the United States.

"We have no information about having lost the drone today", Zarif said.

Trump characterized the alleged actions of an Iranian drone as a hostile and provocative action against vessels operating in international waters, adding that the United States has the right to defend itself, its facilities and interests.

The Pentagon said in a statement that an Iranian drone came within "threatening range" of a US warship in the Strait of Hormuz before being destroyed by American forces in a defensive action.

The situation in the Persian Gulf and adjacent areas has noticeably worsened over the past couple of months as several oil tankers were hit by explosions of undetermined origin. The United States and its allies blamed Iran for the incidents. The Iranian military then reported that it had downed a US drone, saying it had violated Iran airspace.

The United States was reportedly close to undertaking military action against Iran after a US drone was shot down by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), but Trump has repeated that he is open for talks with the Iranian leadership without preconditions.

IRGC Commander Hossein Salami warned on Thursday that Iran’s defence strategy would become offensive in the event of an "error on the part of the enemy".

In May 2018, Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from an international nuclear deal with Iran and began reimposing sanctions on the Islamic republic. In June, Tehran announced that it would begin enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level set in the JCPOA, adding that Tehran would continue to gradually abandon its nuclear commitments every 60 days.

Earlier on Thursday, the US Treasury Department imposed new sanctions on five persons and seven entities over alleged links to Iran's nuclear program.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump says US Navy shot down Iranian drone in ‘defensive action,’ escalating tensions in Gulf region
World 18 July 23:37
Syrian Air Defences down terrorist drones in Hama province
Arab World 5 June 00:00
Iran demonstrates new drone carrying 4 bombs
Iran 30 January 18:23
Russia’s heavy strike drone to make debut flight in spring
Russia 19 December 2018 17:52
Azerbaijan’s State Property Issues Committee to buy drone
ICT 27 November 2018 18:58
Australia will buy up to 16 general atomics drones
Other News 17 November 2018 04:20
Latest
Instagram removes ‘likes’ visibility in six more countries
World 01:47
Chinese scientists identify new species of rare flying squirrel
World 00:47
Foreign minister: Germany does not understand US decision to exit Iranian nuclear deal
World 00:29
Trump says US Navy shot down Iranian drone in ‘defensive action,’ escalating tensions in Gulf region
World 18 July 23:37
3 sentenced to death for killing 2 Scandinavians in Morocco
World 18 July 23:09
Putin congratulates Russian Kamaz Master team on Silk Way Rally victory
World 18 July 22:30
Seven killed in traffic accident in Tyva
Russia 18 July 22:09
Portugal plans to invest 547 mln euros in Port of Sines
World 18 July 21:51
Dozen killed in Taliban attack on Afghan police HQ in Kandahar
World 18 July 21:26