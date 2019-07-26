Iran says India given consular access to 18 crew of the detained British vessel

26 July 2019 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

Iran granted India consular access to 18 Indian crew members of the detailed British vessel Stena Impero, the Iranian ambassador to Britain said, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

“Indian Embassy in Tehran was granted consular access to meet the 18 Indian crew of the detained British ship Stena Impero,” Hamid Baeidinejad said.

“Similar access is underway to other 5 crew from other nationalities. Indian embassy has reported to find the crew being very calm with no sense of panic.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized the British-flagged tanker last Friday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
WhatsApp to roll out payments feature in India this year
Other News 12:57
Number of Iranian flights declines due to US sanctions
Tourism 09:21
Export value of Iranian goods down
Economy 08:59
Pompeo says he would go to Iran for talks ‘If that's the call’
US 06:23
Buses running along Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route to pass Iranian customs without checks
Society 25 July 18:11
Britain set to endure hottest-ever day in European heatwave
Other News 25 July 17:52
Latest
Turkey reveals revenues from transport taxation, toll roads in June
Economy 13:09
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for bonds in secondary market
Finance 13:06
WhatsApp to roll out payments feature in India this year
Other News 12:57
New terminal to appear at Uzbek airport of Samarkand
Economy 12:57
Freight transportation revenues decline in Georgia
Finance 12:53
Minister: Azerbaijan expects to grab many medals at EYOF Baku 2019 competitions
Society 12:47
Total capital of Turkmen companies registered in Turkey up
Economy 12:44
South Korean bank to help modernize transport system of Uzbek capital
Economy 12:43
TAP reveals its guaranteed supply pressure
Oil&Gas 12:35