Zarif: Decision on Caspian Sea Convention rests with Iranian Parliament

30 July 2019 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran to create 3,000 jobs by reviving small mines
Oil&Gas 17:30
Iran needs 3,000-3,500 of additional megawatts of electricity
Oil&Gas 17:21
Iran to commission thermal power plant in East Azerbaijan Province
Economy 16:57
Austria to continue trade with Iran under sanctions: Embassy official
Other News 16:15
Why tension around Strait of Hormuz moderately affects oil prices?
Commentary 16:05
6.5M tons of wheat purchased from farmers in Iran
Economy 15:57
Latest
EU to help Georgian Bank to improve financial monitoring mechanism
Finance 18:07
Advertising revenues fluctuate in Azerbaijan (EXCLUSIVE)
Society 18:01
Aggregate bookings in TAP as of July 2019
Oil&Gas 17:57
French to help Kazakhstan Railways to implement digital technologies
Economy 17:57
Azerbaijani population spends most money on several products
Society 17:49
Brazil Embraer's deliveries of commercial jets continue to fall in second quarter
Other News 17:45
Exports of fruits and vegetables in Azerbaijan up by 15%
Business 17:38
Exports of goods via “single window” in Azerbaijan exceed $70M
Economy 17:36
Iran to create 3,000 jobs by reviving small mines
Oil&Gas 17:30