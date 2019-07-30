Iran, Russia to hold military exercises in Persian Gulf

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran and Russia will hold military exercises in the Indian Ocean, the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf in the near future, Commander of the Iranian Army's Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, who is currently on a visit in Russia, told IRNA, Trend reports.

According to him, a corresponding agreement has been reached between the two countries during his visit.

Khanzadi expressed confidence that these military exercises will be held by the end of the year.

"Coordination meetings on these military exercises will soon begin," he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news