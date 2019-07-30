Iran, Russia to hold military exercises in Persian Gulf

30 July 2019 09:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran and Russia will hold military exercises in the Indian Ocean, the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf in the near future, Commander of the Iranian Army's Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, who is currently on a visit in Russia, told IRNA, Trend reports.

According to him, a corresponding agreement has been reached between the two countries during his visit.

Khanzadi expressed confidence that these military exercises will be held by the end of the year.

"Coordination meetings on these military exercises will soon begin," he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Prices of 22 foreign currencies increase in Iran
Finance 10:25
What are priorities for private sector to develop tourism in Iran?
Tourism 10:19
Removing 4 zeros from Iranian currency is not a priority
Finance 09:26
Lavrov, UN General Assembly president discuss Security Council reform
Russia 02:35
Iran, Russia to carry out joint military drill in Indian Ocean region: Khanzadi
Politics 29 July 22:19
Iran's vice president urges China, friendly countries to buy oil
Other News 29 July 17:47
Latest
Prices of 22 foreign currencies increase in Iran
Finance 10:25
Turkmenistan, UAE stress importance of high-level negotiations
Turkmenistan 10:23
Lufthansa second-quarter earnings fall on rising fuel costs and price wars
Other News 10:22
What are priorities for private sector to develop tourism in Iran?
Tourism 10:19
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan
Business 10:10
President of Uzbekistan to visit Belarus to develop scientific, technical cooperation
Economy 09:59
CPC-Kazakhstan announces tender for retrofitting execution
Tenders 09:49
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 30
Business 09:49
French second-quarter growth slows unexpectedly to 0.2%
Europe 09:48