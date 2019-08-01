Iran, Georgia sign MoU in transportation sphere

1 August 2019 09:09 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, August 1

Trend:

Iran and Georgia signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of road transportation during a two-day meeting of the Joint Commission on International Transportation Cooperation in road, commodity and passenger areas.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Iranian Deputy Minister of Road and Urban Development Abdolhasshem Hassannia and Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Akaki Saghirashvili, Trend reports via Iranian media outlets.

Two sides agreed on several major issues, including the development of transportation ties, facilitating the passage of transportation fleet in the two countries, increasing the safety according to international standards, controlling passenger services and resolving transportation problems during arrivals and departures.

