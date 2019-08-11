Iran reveals new domestically built radar system

11 August 2019 05:54 (UTC+04:00)

Iran's indigenously developed Khordad 3 air defence system managed to detect and down the US reconnaissance drone, RQ-4 Global Hawk, in June 2019, after it allegedly violated Iranian borders, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The Iranian military have presented its new "Falaq" radar system, which was developed and produced domestically and is expected to complement the existing air defence systems, such as the S-300. "Falaq" is a phased-array type of radar system, capable of detecting a variety of targets from long ranges, the Iranian Army's Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi-Fard stated on 10 August.

"This system has high capabilities and can identify all types of cruise missiles, stealth planes, drone systems and ballistic missiles for a range of 400 kilometres", he said.

Iranian politicians recently have been stressing the achievements of the Iranian military industry, noting that one of its products, the Khordad 3 air defence system, recently proved its efficiency by downing an American RQ-4 Global Hawk drone. Tehran said that the drone violated its borders and failed to respond to multiple warnings, while the US claims that the UAV was flying above neutral waters.

