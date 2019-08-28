Deputy president: Sales of Iranian knowledge enterprise products rise during sanctions

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

In the period of sanctions, sales of Iranian knowledge enterprise products have increased, Sorena Sattari, Iran’s deputy president for science and technology, told reporters, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He said that last Iranian year (March 21, 2018 - March 21, 2019), the sales of knowledge enterprise products amounted to 900 trillion rials (about $21.4 billion).

He added that during the first five months of this Iranian year (started March 21, 2019), the sales of these companies greatly increased.

He noted that 4,500 knowledge enterprises operate in Iran.

In his words, 150 high-qualified specialists came back to Iran from abroad within five months. “We hope that even more people will come back,” he added.

He didn’t specified what exactly Iranian knowledge enterprises were selling.

