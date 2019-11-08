Iran's industrial units to aid earthquake hit Mianeh

8 November 2019 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov.8

Trend:

Iran industrial and commercial units are cooperating to provide assistance to Mianeh region in East Azerbaijan Province hit by earthquake, said Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade.

"There have been meetings in East Azerbaijan Province to discuss issues on the earthquake damages," said Reza Rahmani, Trend reports citing ILNA. "There are no specific statistics now and the priority is to rescue our compatriots and clear the earthquake hit area."

"The First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri and the Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli have issued the necessary orders while I will follow economic problems in East Azerbaijan Province," he indicated.

"All the facilities should be ready to preserve stability in the region so rescue workers can continue their work," Rahmani added.

At least five people were reported killed and 120 others injured when a shallow 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck northwestern Iran early on November 8. There have been several aftershocks reported since the earthquake struck.

