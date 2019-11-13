Official: Employment in Iran to decrease

13 November 2019 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

In the next 11 years, employment in Iran will decrease by 47 percent, followed by an unemployment crisis, said Alovsat Hashimi, chairman of Iran’s Technical and Vocational Training Organization, Trend reports citing Tasnim news agency.

Hashimi noted that training and education in Iran should be in line with future needs, adding that gaining skills in all areas is a must.

“Iran’s Technical and Vocational Training Organization intends to sign a contract with the Education Ministry,” the chairman added. “So, no student should be able to complete secondary education without obtaining a technical skills certificate.”

Hashimi said that the organization is ready to set up technical centers in universities.

The chairman of the organization noted that Iran’s current employment market can give jobs only to 25 percent of university graduates.

Hashimi said the study of technical skills guarantees employment.

“Therefore, resources should be used in the best possible way,” the chairman added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran's steel exports up by 8%
Business 17:40
Iran's Fars Province supports investment in housing sector
Business 17:13
Iran pays $142 million to investors in western transportation corridor
Business 17:02
Platform of Phase 23 in Iran's South Pars gas field installed
Oil&Gas 16:43
Production of Iran’s petrochemical industry to increase
Oil&Gas 16:34
Main problem of production facilities in Iran's Qazvin province - lack of liquidity
Finance 16:28
Latest
Simplifying terms for acquiring new cars proposed in Azerbaijan
Society 18:09
LUKOIL Uzbekistan buys chiller via tender
Tenders 18:05
Cargo, passenger turnover increases in Kazakhstan
Business 17:57
Azerbaijan’s diesel genset market is projected to grow
Oil&Gas 17:42
Iran's steel exports up by 8%
Business 17:40
Azerbaijan to create trading house in China
Finance 17:40
Georgia possesses great potential for attracting tourists from China
Tourism 17:34
ERIELL company achieves twofold increase in daily gas production at two wells in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 17:34
Investments in Kazakhstan's economy reach nearly $25B
Business 17:33