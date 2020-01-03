Iran's embassies flying flags at half-staff over death of IRGC commander

3 January 2020 22:27 (UTC+04:00)

TEHRAN,Iran,Jan.3

Trend:

Iran's embassies and representative offices around the world are flying flags at half-staff in mourning of General Qassem Soleimani that was killed by as a result of the US air raid.

Iran's embassies and consulates have issued condolences and condemned the assassination of Soleimani in Baghdad, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

On Jan. 3, Major General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) - Quds Force and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed as a result of air strikes at Baghdad Airport.The Pentagon claimed responsibility for the assassination of the Iranian general.

