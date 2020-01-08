130 out of 167 passengers of crashed Ukrainian airplane are Iranian citizens

8 January 2020 10:49 (UTC+04:00)

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan.8

Trend:

About 130 out of 167 passengers of crashed Ukrainian airplane are Iranian citizens, said Secretary of Iran's Aviation Companies Association Maghsoud Asadi Samani, Trend’s special correspondent reported.

"We do not have exact information about the identity of the dead," Samani added.

Tehran Emergency Center has said that it is very difficult to identify those who died as a result of the airplane crash.

“Rescue teams are collecting the bodies from about two hectares of land to hand them over to forensics,” said the Center.

Earlier, head of Iran’s Rescue and Relief Organization Morteza Salimi said that all passengers of the plane which crashed near the Imam Khomeini International Airport were killed.

Boeing 737 crashed near the airport of Imam Khomeini. There were 167 passengers and nine crew members on board.

Reportedly, the plane crashed due to a technical malfunction a few minutes after the takeoff.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran's ministry: Engine of crashed Ukrainian plane caught fire
Society 10:47
Embassy in Iran clarifying situation with Azerbaijani citizens of crashed Ukrainian plane
Politics 10:46
Iran's missile attacks on US targets - escalation of situation in region (VIDEO)
World 10:09
Crashed Ukrainian airplane passengers were mostly Iranian
Iran 10:07
IRGC attacks Iraq’s Ayn al-Asad base, claims 80 people dead
Iran 10:02
Azerbaijan plans to build new cross-border bridge in 2020
Transport 09:57
Latest
SOFAZ releases statistics on sale of its foreign currency
Finance 11:13
Revolutionary “Mobile Payment” service now in Azerbaijan!
ICT 11:11
Turkmenistan's state oil concern to buy pipes, metal roll via tender
Tenders 11:03
Kazakhs advised not to buy tickets of Bek Air airline company
Transport 10:55
Azerbaijani oil prices on Jan. 7
Oil&Gas 10:54
Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry talks co-op with IRENA
Oil&Gas 10:54
Azerbaijani energy minister to attend opening ceremony of Turkish Stream
Oil&Gas 10:52
Chinese to build glass factory in Uzbekistan
Business 10:51
Nagif Hamzayev: Azerbaijan - unique country attracting attention of tourists
Society 10:50