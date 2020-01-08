Iran releases new info on people killed in Ukrainian plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Thirty two of those killed in the Ukrainian plane crash near Parand city of Iran’s Tehran province are foreign citizens, Head of the Iranian National Emergency Medical Organization Pirhossein Kolivand said at the scene of the incident, Trend reports via IRINN.

Kolivand said that dead bodies are being collected at the crash site.

The black box of the crashed plane hasn’t yet been found, Kolivand said.

As many as 70 men, 81 women and 15 children were killed in the crash.

A Ukrainian Boeing 737 with 167 passengers and 9 crew members on board crashed after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran due to technical issues. The plane crashed at 6:22 (GMT +3:30).

The plane was heading for Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

