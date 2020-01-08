Iran releases new info on people killed in Ukrainian plane crash

8 January 2020 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Thirty two of those killed in the Ukrainian plane crash near Parand city of Iran’s Tehran province are foreign citizens, Head of the Iranian National Emergency Medical Organization Pirhossein Kolivand said at the scene of the incident, Trend reports via IRINN.

Kolivand said that dead bodies are being collected at the crash site.

The black box of the crashed plane hasn’t yet been found, Kolivand said.

As many as 70 men, 81 women and 15 children were killed in the crash.

A Ukrainian Boeing 737 with 167 passengers and 9 crew members on board crashed after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran due to technical issues. The plane crashed at 6:22 (GMT +3:30).

The plane was heading for Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Zarif: Iran has no plans to negotiate
Iran 12:38
Iran - important foreign trade partner of Turkmenistan
Business 12:29
Rouhani to US: Your leg will be cut off from the region
Iran 12:25
No Kazakh citizens aboard Ukrainian plane crashed in Iran, says ministry
Kazakhstan 11:51
140 Iranian citizens killed in Ukrainian airplane crash
Iran 11:44
Saudi Aramco hits new low on U.S.-Iran tensions
Oil&Gas 11:37
Latest
Turkmengas State Concern extends tender to choose contractor for equipment inspection
Tenders 12:41
Zarif: Iran has no plans to negotiate
Iran 12:38
Iran - important foreign trade partner of Turkmenistan
Business 12:29
Baku Higher Oil School - leader in terms of career opportunities
Society 12:27
Rouhani to US: Your leg will be cut off from the region
Iran 12:25
Uzbekistan sees increase in share of investment in GDP in 2019
Business 12:11
Uzbekistan’s expenditures exceed revenues in 2019
Business 12:10
Somalia bomb attack wounds 11
Other News 11:57
No Kazakh citizens aboard Ukrainian plane crashed in Iran, says ministry
Kazakhstan 11:51