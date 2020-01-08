Citizenship of passengers killed in plane crash in Iran revealed

8 January 2020 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The citizenship of passengers killed in the Ukrainian plane crash near Parand city of Iran’s Tehran province has been revealed, Iranian emergency services spokesman Mojtaba Khalidi said, Trend reports referring to ISNA.

Khalid noted that 147 Iranian citizens and 32 foreign nationals were killed in the incident.

The spokesman said that 6 Ukrainian, 4 Canadian, 8 Afghan and 2 Swedish nationals were killed.

Khalidi didn’t mention the citizenship of 12 other nationals.

A Boeing 737-800 plane of the Ukraine International Airlines with 179 passengers and 9 crew members on board crashed after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran due to technical issues. The plane crashed at 6:22 (GMT +3:30).

The plane was heading for Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

