DNA analyzes taken from families Ukrainian plane crash victims

12 January 2020 20:42 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

DNA analyzes were taken from families of 145 people who died in the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane near the city of Parand, Tehran Province, reads the statement made by Iranian Medical Examination Organization, Trend reports.

The organization said that work is underway to identify 142 of the 147 bodies of Iranians who died in the plane crash.

Reportedly, DNA was also taken from the families of three Afghan citizens, who were also among the victims.

According to the organization, in cooperation with a delegation of experts sent from Ukraine to Iran, information about the families of Ukrainians who died as a result of the crash was sent to Iranian Medical Examination Organization.

The organization is reportedly working to identify bodies as soon as possible.

The Ukrainian International Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 crashed in Tehran province on Jan. 8, killing all 176 people on board.

Iran's Armed Forces General Staff issued a statement on Jan. 11 saying that the aircraft was shot down by the Iranian Air Defense System.

