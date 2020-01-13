Iran, Qatar agree to reach certain level of trade and tourism relations

13 January 2020 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan.13

Trend:

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has arrived in Iran's capital, Tehran, to hold talks with senior officials, including President Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports via IRIB.

“We talked about the relations between the two countries,” Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said. “Relations between the two countries are very special.”

“We are targeting certain numbers for trade and tourism, and we want to reach those numbers,” he said.

“Relationship with Iran is a historical relationship, although we have had many stages and developments during which we discussed different issues,” he said.

“We are here to thank the Islamic Republic of Iran for its stand in the post-Qatar blockade,” he said. “Iran provides good aid to the Qatari nation and has provided us with what we needed.”

“These are things that cannot be forgotten, and we thank the President and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he added.

The official pointed out that his trip to Iran is made at a critical time in the region.

“We agreed with President Rouhani that the solution to all the crises and issues is in dialogue,” he said.

“On this trip, I invited Iran's president to travel to Qatar,” he said adding that Rouhani promised to travel to Qatar as soon as possible.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran's Wagon Pars Company discloses number of manufactured rail cars
Business 12:51
Iran - Germany trade decreases
Business 12:48
Georgian Civil Aviation Agency calls on Georgian airlines to refrain from using Iranian, Iraqi airspace
Transport 12:19
Iranian Azar oil field's output expected to grow
Business 11:59
Kazakh president makes statement on Iran taking blame for Ukraine plane crash
Kazakhstan 11:53
Rouhani announces law on Iran’s reciprocal steps against US
Iran 11:38
Latest
Turkish Stream to become cost-effective project for its participants
Turkey 13:01
US State Department names four main challenges to energy supply diversification
Oil&Gas 12:58
Turkey-Belarus trade up in 11 months of 2019
Turkey 12:58
How exemption from paying main activity taxes to affect Kazakh business?
Business 12:58
Russia’s Nordwind Airlines looking to launch flights to Kazakh cities
Transport 12:52
Iran's Wagon Pars Company discloses number of manufactured rail cars
Business 12:51
Iran - Germany trade decreases
Business 12:48
US companies could bring capital to Azerbaijan’s renewable energy if it creates attractive investment environment
Oil&Gas 12:47
Turkey - Uzbekistan trade increases
Turkey 12:47