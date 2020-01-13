Rouhani announces law on Iran’s reciprocal steps against US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has announced a law on Iran’s reciprocal steps in response to the recognition of the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist group by the US, Trend reports referring to the Iranian government’s website.

The decision of the Iranian president has been announced to the relevant authorities.

On Jan. 7, the Iranian parliament adopted a resolution in third reading on Iran’s reciprocal steps against the US.

The resolution was confirmed by the Iranian Guardian Council of the Constitution.

According to the decision, within the next two months, Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will receive 200 million euros from Iran’s National Development Fund.

The staff of the Pentagon of the US Department of Defense and all the related agencies and companies are to be considered members of terrorist groups.

Besides, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) and all forces and organizations subordinate to CENTCOM are also to be considered terrorist groups.

