Iranian airlines continue flying to Europe

Iranian airlines continue flights to European countries, except Sweden, Chairman of the Association of Iranian Airlines (AIRA) Maqsood Asadi Samani said, Trend reports referring to Tasnim News Agency.

Sweden has closed its airports for Iranian airlines, Samani said.

Decisions made on flights are usually emotional in nature, and experience shows that in such cases, the flights are resumed shortly, the AIRA chairman noted.

Samani added that Iranian planes are not provided with fuel at London airports, and thus, if needed, Iranian airlines refuel their planes in former Yugoslav countries.

On Jan. 8, the Ukraine International Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 crashed in Tehran province killing all 176 people on board.

Iran's Armed Forces General Staff issued a statement on Jan. 11 saying that the aircraft was shot down by the Iranian Air Defense System.

Following the crash, airlines of several countries suspended their flights to Iran.

