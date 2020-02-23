Final results of parliamentary election announced for Tehran

TEHRAN, Iran, Fev.23

The final results of the Iranian parliamentary elections have been announced for Tehran.

Nearly 58 million people were eligible to vote in Iran's 11th parliament that would select candidates for 290 seats, Trend reports citing ILNA.

On February 17, Political and Security Deputy Governor of Markazi Province Shokrollah Hassanbeigi announced that nearly 9.5 million people are eligible to vote in Tehran.

Tehran election results are as follows:

Mohammad Baqir Ghalibaf: 1.265 million votes

Sayyed Mostafa Aghamirsalim: 892,000 votes

Morteza Aghatahrani: 864,000 votes

Elias Naderan: 841,000 votes

Seyyed Mohsen Dehnavi: 829,000 votes

Seyyed Mahmoud Nabavyan: 821,000 votes

Seyyed Ehsan Khandouzi: 801,000 votes

Iqbal Shakeri: 795,000 votes

Abolfazl Amoui: 792,000 votes

Bijan Nobaveh Vatan: 792,000 Votes

Mojtaba Tavangar: 789,000 votes

Fatemeh Rahbar: 787,000 votes

Mohsen Pirhadi: 785,000 votes

Ruhollah Izadkhah: 784,000 votes

Ahmad Naderi: 783,000 votes

Abdul Hussein Rouh al-Amini Najafabadi: 779,000 votes

Sayyed Nezameddin Mousavi: 778,000 votes

Zohreh Elahian: 773,000 votes

Owner of Shariati Niasar: 768,000 votes

Mehdi Sharifian: 760,000 votes

Sayyid Reza Taghavi: 753,000 votes

Somayeh Rafi'i: 742,000 votes

Seyyed Ali Yazdikhah: 742,000 votes

Ali Khezarian: 740,000 votes

Reza Taghipour Anvari: 728,000 votes

Fatemeh Ghasempour: 726,000 votes

Mojtaba Reza Khah: 723,000 votes

Zohreh Sadat Lajevardi: 714,000 votes

Gholam Hossein Rezvani: 711,000 votes

Ezzatollah Akbari: 642,000 votes