Final results of parliamentary election announced for Tehran
TEHRAN, Iran, Fev.23
Trend:
The final results of the Iranian parliamentary elections have been announced for Tehran.
Nearly 58 million people were eligible to vote in Iran's 11th parliament that would select candidates for 290 seats, Trend reports citing ILNA.
On February 17, Political and Security Deputy Governor of Markazi Province Shokrollah Hassanbeigi announced that nearly 9.5 million people are eligible to vote in Tehran.
Tehran election results are as follows:
Mohammad Baqir Ghalibaf: 1.265 million votes
Sayyed Mostafa Aghamirsalim: 892,000 votes
Morteza Aghatahrani: 864,000 votes
Elias Naderan: 841,000 votes
Seyyed Mohsen Dehnavi: 829,000 votes
Seyyed Mahmoud Nabavyan: 821,000 votes
Seyyed Ehsan Khandouzi: 801,000 votes
Iqbal Shakeri: 795,000 votes
Abolfazl Amoui: 792,000 votes
Bijan Nobaveh Vatan: 792,000 Votes
Mojtaba Tavangar: 789,000 votes
Fatemeh Rahbar: 787,000 votes
Mohsen Pirhadi: 785,000 votes
Ruhollah Izadkhah: 784,000 votes
Ahmad Naderi: 783,000 votes
Abdul Hussein Rouh al-Amini Najafabadi: 779,000 votes
Sayyed Nezameddin Mousavi: 778,000 votes
Zohreh Elahian: 773,000 votes
Owner of Shariati Niasar: 768,000 votes
Mehdi Sharifian: 760,000 votes
Sayyid Reza Taghavi: 753,000 votes
Somayeh Rafi'i: 742,000 votes
Seyyed Ali Yazdikhah: 742,000 votes
Ali Khezarian: 740,000 votes
Reza Taghipour Anvari: 728,000 votes
Fatemeh Ghasempour: 726,000 votes
Mojtaba Reza Khah: 723,000 votes
Zohreh Sadat Lajevardi: 714,000 votes
Gholam Hossein Rezvani: 711,000 votes
Ezzatollah Akbari: 642,000 votes