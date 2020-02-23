Final results of parliamentary election announced for Tehran

Iran 23 February 2020 16:32 (UTC+04:00)
Final results of parliamentary election announced for Tehran

TEHRAN, Iran, Fev.23

Trend:

The final results of the Iranian parliamentary elections have been announced for Tehran.

Nearly 58 million people were eligible to vote in Iran's 11th parliament that would select candidates for 290 seats, Trend reports citing ILNA.

On February 17, Political and Security Deputy Governor of Markazi Province Shokrollah Hassanbeigi announced that nearly 9.5 million people are eligible to vote in Tehran.

Tehran election results are as follows:

Mohammad Baqir Ghalibaf: 1.265 million votes

Sayyed Mostafa Aghamirsalim: 892,000 votes

Morteza Aghatahrani: 864,000 votes

Elias Naderan: 841,000 votes

Seyyed Mohsen Dehnavi: 829,000 votes

Seyyed Mahmoud Nabavyan: 821,000 votes

Seyyed Ehsan Khandouzi: 801,000 votes

Iqbal Shakeri: 795,000 votes

Abolfazl Amoui: 792,000 votes

Bijan Nobaveh Vatan: 792,000 Votes

Mojtaba Tavangar: 789,000 votes

Fatemeh Rahbar: 787,000 votes

Mohsen Pirhadi: 785,000 votes

Ruhollah Izadkhah: 784,000 votes

Ahmad Naderi: 783,000 votes

Abdul Hussein Rouh al-Amini Najafabadi: 779,000 votes

Sayyed Nezameddin Mousavi: 778,000 votes

Zohreh Elahian: 773,000 votes

Owner of Shariati Niasar: 768,000 votes

Mehdi Sharifian: 760,000 votes

Sayyid Reza Taghavi: 753,000 votes

Somayeh Rafi'i: 742,000 votes

Seyyed Ali Yazdikhah: 742,000 votes

Ali Khezarian: 740,000 votes

Reza Taghipour Anvari: 728,000 votes

Fatemeh Ghasempour: 726,000 votes

Mojtaba Reza Khah: 723,000 votes

Zohreh Sadat Lajevardi: 714,000 votes

Gholam Hossein Rezvani: 711,000 votes

Ezzatollah Akbari: 642,000 votes

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Health official says coronavirus outbreak in Iran 'serious concern' for Georgia
Health official says coronavirus outbreak in Iran 'serious concern' for Georgia
WHO officials say coronavirus outbreak in Iran is ‘very worrisome’
WHO officials say coronavirus outbreak in Iran is ‘very worrisome’
Iran confirms 13 more coronavirus cases, two new deaths, mostly in Qom holy city
Iran confirms 13 more coronavirus cases, two new deaths, mostly in Qom holy city
Loading Bars
Latest
Bus accident in south Thailand kills 2, injures 18 Other News 17:46
Iran reveals voter turnout in parliamentary elections Iran 16:52
Final results of parliamentary election announced for Tehran Iran 16:32
Health official says coronavirus outbreak in Iran 'serious concern' for Georgia Georgia 16:08
Rouhani says US sanctions similar to coronavirus Politics 16:01
Final results of 85 constituencies announced in Iranian parliamentary elections Iran 15:35
7 Turks killed in eastern Turkey over earthquake in Iran Turkey 15:34
Vote counting over parliamentary elections ends in 24 Iranian provinces Politics 15:25
Kazakhstan's vehicles producers to enter more foreign markets Transport 15:24
Foreign currency rates rise in Iran due to FATF outcome Business 15:15
IFC talks on projects implemented in Georgia Finance 15:12
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets Finance 15:12
Volume of industrial production to increase in Uzbekistan Finance 15:11
Iran’s SEO reacts to FATF decision to blacklist Tehran Iran 15:00
President of Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Ukraine Kazakhstan 14:57
Ilam Customs confirms closure of Iran-Iraq border due to coronavirus Iran 14:51
President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Italy to open new route from Asia to Europe: Ukrainian expert Politics 14:47
Volume of cargo transshipment via Turkish Port of Botas disclosed Turkey 14:46
MP: Azerbaijan’s ties with Italy reach new level Politics 14:45
Iran’s crude steel production grows Business 14:34
Preliminary results of parliamentary elections in Tehran province announced Iran 14:27
Electricity generation in Iran’s Khuzestan province revealed Business 13:32
Iran’s Ardabil province to join Int’l North-South Transport Corridor Business 13:07
Total capital of Central Bank of Iran grows Business 13:07
Oil products to be put up for sale at Iran Energy Exchange Business 12:42
MiG-29k fighter jet crashes near Goa, India Other News 12:05
Sanders scores decisive win in Nevada, Biden headed for second-place finish US 11:09
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times on Feb.22- Feb.23 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:16
Azerbaijani gas to give leverage to Italy in talks with other suppliers: French expert Oil&Gas 10:10
At least 7 dead in Ecuador traffic accident World 09:50
China’s LNG demand to drop amid coronavirus outbreak Oil&Gas 09:26
President Ilham Aliyev completed state visit to Italy (PHOTO) Politics 09:17
President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed Sistine Chapel and St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican (PHOTO) Politics 09:13
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva awarded highest Papal Order of Knighthood in Vatican (PHOTO) Politics 09:11
Sanders projected for decisive win in Nevada, Biden on track for second place US 08:20
At least 7 dead in Ecuador traffic accident Other News 07:03
Shooting reported at shisha bar in Germany's Stuttgart, no injuries Europe 05:51
9 dead, 5 injured as vehicle falls into deep gorge in Indian-controlled Kashmir Other News 05:05
5.5-magnitude quake hits West Chile Rise Other News 04:32
Now to end 'long suffering': South Sudan's former rebel leader sworn in as first vice president Other News 03:40
IMF chief, Argentina flag path to new debt deal after G20 meet in Riyadh Finance 02:53
France's Macron: unclear if EU-Britain to have trade deal by year-end Economy 01:17
Ten new cases of coronavirus in Iran, two dead Iran 22 February 23:29
Roger Waters of Pink Floyd joins Assange supporters in London protest march Europe 22 February 22:35
Ethiopia plans to release interim jet crash report as probe continues Other News 22 February 21:49
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly of Pakistan adopts resolution on reaffirming respect to territorial integrity of Azerbaijan Politics 22 February 20:51
EU-wide Karabakh rally held in Berlin Politics 22 February 20:31
Facial recognition company Clearview AI probed by Canada privacy agencies Other News 22 February 19:28
Azerbaijani CEC annuls voting results of one more polling station Politics 22 February 17:56
Azerbaijani CEC upholds district election commission’s decision on 30th Surakhani constituency Politics 22 February 17:52
Azerbaijani CEC annuls voting results of one more polling station Politics 22 February 17:48
Director General: Central Bank to meet Iran's trade needs Finance 22 February 17:47
Azerbaijani CEC annuls voting results of one poling station in Yevlakh constituency Politics 22 February 17:34
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal (Photo) Politics 22 February 17:27
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with Pope Francis in Vatican (PHOTO) Politics 22 February 17:27
Political analyst: Signing of Joint Declaration by Azerbaijan with G7 member Italy is extremely important Politics 22 February 17:24
Iran’s Guardian Council discloses number of complaints during parliamentary elections Politics 22 February 17:07
Meeting on parliamentary election results kicks off in Azerbaijani CEC Politics 22 February 16:55
Production of some industrial products down in Iran Business 22 February 16:48
Production of some chemicals and petrochemicals up in Iran Oil&Gas 22 February 16:16
Iran’s Shazand Oil Refining Company opens tender to buy equipment Tenders 22 February 15:58
EU-wide Karabakh rally to be broadcast live (PHOTO) Politics 22 February 15:18
Production of mining materials up in Iran Business 22 February 15:08
Azerbaijan’s PMD Group continues construction of residential complex in Sumgayit Construction 22 February 15:00
WHO concerned about coronavirus cases with no clear link Europe 22 February 14:59
Azerbaijan's dairy products become more popular abroad Business 22 February 14:57
Kazakhstan prohibits tours to coronavirus-exposed countries Tourism 22 February 14:44
Uzbekistan boosts production of light vehicles Business 22 February 14:00
Central Bank's short-term notes put up on Baku Stock Exchange Finance 22 February 13:50
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company announces tender to buy UPS Tenders 22 February 13:49
Italy to support protection and promotion of Azerbaijani historical monuments Politics 22 February 13:49
Small enterprise to open in Azerbaijani district Economy 22 February 13:46
Kazakhstan’s oil producing Karazhanbasmunai company to buy fuel via tender Tenders 22 February 13:35
SOCAR discloses payments to state fund Oil&Gas 22 February 13:31
Turkmengas State Concern opens tender for equipment inspection Tenders 22 February 12:40
Iranian currency rates for Feb. 22 Finance 22 February 12:27
Turkey increases exports of citrus fruit to Georgia Business 22 February 12:24
ERIELL continues development of new wells in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 22 February 12:24
Turkey increases export of petroleum and petroleum oils to Georgia Oil&Gas 22 February 12:24
Malaysia says American coronavirus case now tests negative for virus Other News 22 February 12:19
Georgia cuts knitwear exports to Turkey Business 22 February 12:12
Georgia increases export of flours, meals and pellets to Turkey Business 22 February 12:09
Kazakh oil extracting company Ozenmunaygaz opens tender to rent equipment Tenders 22 February 12:00
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 22 February 12:00
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 22 February 11:58
Uzbekistan holds talks with Egypt's El Sewedy Electric Oil&Gas 22 February 11:58
Azerbaijan is not only of strategic importance to Italy, but whole EU: Dutch expert Oil&Gas 22 February 11:39
US sends protective equipment to Uzbekistan amid coronavirus spread Uzbekistan 22 February 11:14
Iran announces parliamentary election results in more constituencies Iran 22 February 11:03
Over 6,000 kilometers of roads laid in Azerbaijan within five years Economy 22 February 10:53
Georgia increases export of ferro-alloys to Turkey Business 22 February 10:35
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times on Feb.21- Feb.22 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 February 10:32
Epsilon expanding gas transmission infrastructure in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 22 February 10:18
Baku to host Fintech Summit 2020 exhibition on financial technologies Finance 22 February 10:14
Even if JCPOA eliminated, Iran-Turkey trade to remain consistent - Chamber of Commerce Business 22 February 10:03
Turkmenistan discloses funds allocated for construction of new regional center Business 22 February 10:00
President Ilham Aliyev viewed building designed to host Azerbaijan Culture Center in Rome (PHOTO) Politics 22 February 09:52
Next generation pilots in Azerbaijan to be trained on Italian M-346s Politics 22 February 09:49
Japan confirms four more virus cases, to close a school for two days Other News 22 February 09:44
Iran's stock market trade grows Business 22 February 09:39
All news