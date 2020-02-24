MP: Around ten people die daily in Iran's Qom city due to coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

About 50 people have recently died in Iran’s Qom city as a result of coronavirus, MP from Qum province Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani told reporters.

“Some 10 people die daily in Qom city as a result of the virus,” the MP added, Trend reports referring to ILNA.

“Presently, more than 250 people are in quarantine in Qum,” Farahani added. “The preventive measures have not yet been taken in Qum as there are not enough opportunities.”

“A decision was made at a plenary session of the parliament to announce quarantine in Qom city because the situation there is deplorable,” the MP said.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 60 people have been infected, 12 people have already died.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

Meanwhile, the WHO (World Health Organization) has offered its help to Iran, providing certain medicine to the infected.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 2,360 people have died and over 79,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in South Korea, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Iran, Thailand, the US, Taiwan, Australia, Malaysia, Germany, Vietnam, the UAE, the UK, France, Macau, Canada, Philippines, India, Russia, Spain, Lebanon, Nepal, Cambodia, Israel, Belgium, Finland, Sweden, Egypt and Sri Lanka.