Nationwide school closure in Iran extended due to coronavirus spread

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb.28

Trend:

Minister of Health and Medical Education of Iran announced the closure of schools across the country for three more days until March 2.

"According to the documents provided by the national Committee on Combating Coronavirus, we may have several infected cases in more than 22 provinces in the coming days, so the schools across the country will be closed over a three-day period from Saturday to Monday [Feb.29 through March 2],” Saeed Namaki said on Feb. 28 after the 5th meeting of the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The Minister of Education should provide students with distant learning opportunities with the help of voice and audio devices,” the minister added.

Referring to the closure of universities, he added that higher educational institutions are closed by the next weekend on Mar. 6, but education process will continue virtually and remotely.

According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 380 people have been infected, 34 people have already died. The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.



Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.



Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.



The death rate from the coronavirus in Iran is higher than in other countries where the infection has spread.