Newly elected Iranian deputy dies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 29

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Mohammad Ali Ramazani Dastak, newly elected deputy in the 11th parliamentary elections to Iran's Gilan province, has died, Trend reports referring to Iranian media.

Cause of death of a newly elected Iranian deputy was the flu, the report said.

Mohammad Ali Ramazani Dastak was veteran of the 7-year war between Iraq and Iran.

The 11th parliamentary elections in Iran were held on 21 February. Conservatives won the parliamentary elections. Voter turnout was 42.5%.

Some 15 of the current parliament's members will participate in the second round of the elections, scheduled for April 17. Twelve seats remained vacant following the first round of the elections. Furthermore, 223 conservatives, 16 reformists, 36 independent candidates have been elected to the parliament.

The Iranian Parliament has 290 seats.