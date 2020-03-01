Tehran runs decontamination campaign amid coronavirus

TEHRAN, Iran, March.1

Trend:

The National Committee on Combating Coronavirus in Iran and the Law Enforcement Force are cooperating in mass decontamination of Tehran, said the operation commander.

"The special units are carrying out the necessary decontamination measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus," said Alireza Zali, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Zali noted that three major universities in Tehran took part in the operation today.

"The working hours of public and private offices have been reduced," he said.

"Organizations are required to issue leave for hemophilia patients, those suffering from Thalassemia and special diseases alongside with pregnant women," he said.

The number of people who have died from the new coronavirus (Covid 19) in Iran has reached 54 people.

So far, the number of people infected with coronavirus in Iran has reached 978.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.