Call for military service postponed due to coronavirus in Iran

Iran 2 March 2020 13:36 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Elnur Baghishov, Trend:

With the spread of a new coronavirus in Iran, conscription in the country has been postponed for two months, said Hasan Iraqi, Deputy Chief of Health and Treatment at the Armed Forces of Iran and Coronavirus Combatant Commander of the Armed Forces, Trend reports citing Iran's Young Journalists Club.

According to Iraqi, military training courses were also postponed for two months.

Iraqi added that the training that will last for a few days will be conducted with all health care activities in mind.

Iranian military official said that there are 58 hospitals of Iran's Armed Forces in charge of health sector.

"In addition, the Iranian Armed Forces can create mobile hospitals and carry out disinfection across the country," he said

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 978 people have been infected, 54 people have already died.

Tags:
