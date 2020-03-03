Iran increasing capacity for face mask production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran has the potential to produce 4.5-5 million face masks daily, said Hossein Modarres Khiabani Iranian Deputy Industry Minister, Trend reports citing the ministry's message.

According to Khiabani,100 major factories will operate in Iran and the Ministry of Health, Medical and Medical Education of Iran will provide the necessary support.

Khiabani added that all measures have been taken to meet the needs of the country and the shortcomings will be met through imports.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 1,500 people have been infected, 66 people have already died.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The disease in Iran has already spread to at least fifteen Iranian provinces.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.