Iranian detained for selling fake coronavirus vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

An Iranian selling fake coronavirus vaccine on social network has been detained, said Social Deputy of Iran's Cyber Police Ramin Pashaei, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Pashaei noted that police officers in the East Azerbaijan province have revealed via social media ads that the person allegedly had a coronavirus vaccine.

Pashaei said the price of the alleged vaccine was set at more than 8 million rials (about $190).

It is still being investigated whether the vaccine has been sold, he added.

Iran's Ministry of Health, Medical and Medical Education has confirmed that 2,252 people have been infected with new coronavirus, 92 have died and 552 have recovered.