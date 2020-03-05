Zarif, Borrell discuss fight against coronavirus

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif and European Union Minister for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell discussed the fight on coronavirus on a phone call on Wednesday evening, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The two top politicians discussed Iran’s measures against the virus as well as the most recent developments of the Iranian nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which was signed between Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

The US unilaterally withdrew from the deal in May 2018 and restored the sanctions on Iran.

Zarif and Borrell also discussed the recent report of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The head of the Iran's Health Ministry's public relations office, Kianoush Jahanpour, said on Wednesday that the coronavirus death toll mounted to 92 in Iran out of the total figure of 2,922 people who have been affected by the virus.

Jahanpour said 552 people have recovered from the virus and dismissed from hospitals.

Iran has temporarily shut down schools, universities, and other education centers, and cancelled all the public gatherings like concerts and sport events to help curb the disease.

He also urged the people not to make trips and to cancel all the gatherings.