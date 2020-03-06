Iran - Iraq border crossing to be closed due to disinfection work

Iran 6 March 2020 10:26 (UTC+04:00)
Iran - Iraq border crossing to be closed due to disinfection work

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 6

Trend:

Iran - Iraq border crossing will be closed for a week due to disinfection work, Trend reports via the Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

The Iraqi Border Crossing Department announced about the closure of the border on March 8-15 to the Iranian side.

The statement said all of Iran's borders including Khosravi, Soumar, Mehran, Chazabeh and Shalamcheh will not operate during the week.

Iranian and Iraqi officials continue to deliberate with border officials for keeping the borders open.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 3,500 people have been infected, 107 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 730 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 27 times
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 27 times
Azerbaijan’s MFA: Occupying Armenia bears full responsibility for border crime
Azerbaijan’s MFA: Occupying Armenia bears full responsibility for border crime
State Border Service: Azerbaijani soldier killed in ceasefire violation by Armenia
State Border Service: Azerbaijani soldier killed in ceasefire violation by Armenia
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan's SOCAR sends first batch of oil to Belarus Oil&Gas 11:38
Turkey significantly increases export to other Turkic-Speaking countries World 11:28
Georgia confirms 9 cases of COVID-19 Georgia 11:23
Uzbekistan signs several agreements with Saudi ACWA Power company Oil&Gas 11:09
Uzbekistan Airlines starts flights to Munich Transport 11:07
Azerbaijani oil prices down Oil&Gas 10:56
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 6 Finance 10:51
Gold price up in Azerbaijan on March 6 Finance 10:51
Facebook, Google ask San Francisco staff to work from home amid coronavirus US 10:50
Azerbaijani plant talks industrial production plans Business 10:44
Azerbaijan’s Cahan Pen LLC to start developing new types of polypropylene pipes Business 10:43
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 27 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:34
Iran - Iraq border crossing to be closed due to disinfection work Iran 10:26
Saudi Arabia reopens Mecca, Medina holy sites after coronavirus closure Arab World 10:21
China's Hubei, excluding Wuhan, reports no new coronavirus cases Other News 10:15
UN supporting Iran in battling coronavirus Politics 10:09
Epsilon obtains gas inflow from new Talimarjon-9 well in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 10:07
Iran-Georgia trade remains on hold due to coronavirus Business 09:43
Oil slips amid demand concern, fears over OPEC+ deal for deeper output cuts Oil&Gas 09:36
Azerbaijan’s MFA: Occupying Armenia bears full responsibility for border crime Politics 09:30
Government continues to confront coronavirus spread in Iran's provinces - VP Iran 09:12
Iran to run international fairs online due to coronavirus spread Business 09:05
Number of coronavirus cases in South Korea rises to 6,284, deaths increase to 42 Other News 08:35
WHO registers 2,241 new cases of novel coronavirus in past day Other News 08:03
Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss coop in education and science Kazakhstan 07:25
US State Dept.: Southern Gas Corridor's expansion to generate new long-term sources of export revenue for suppliers Oil&Gas 07:00
Death toll from coronavirus in mainland China reaches 3,042, over 80,500 infected Other News 06:29
Turkish drones neutralize 21 Syrian troops Turkey 05:50
Number of coronavirus cases outside China rises to 14,768, WHO says Other News 05:15
Palestinians declare coronavirus emergency as Church of the Nativity closed Other News 04:29
Number of coronavirus-related deaths in Italy rises by 41 to 148 Europe 03:51
UN Chief hopes Russia-Turkey deal on Idlib to lead to lasting ceasefire - spokesperson Other News 03:03
U.S. will be able to test 400,000 people for coronavirus by week's end: officials US 02:24
Katyusha rockets fired towards Green Zone in Iraqi capital Other News 01:45
Georgia confirms five new cases of coronavirus Georgia 01:12
Hungary confirms third coronavirus case in man who returned from Milan Europe 00:31
Moscow placed on high alert due to threat of coronavirus outbreak Russia 5 March 23:59
Turkey, Russia reach agreement for cease-fire in Syria's Idlib Turkey 5 March 23:09
Talks with Erdogan were difficult but ended positively, says Putin Russia 5 March 23:00
State Border Service: Azerbaijani soldier killed in ceasefire violation by Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 5 March 22:24
International Trade Administration: Two-way trade with Kazakhstan has great potential Business 5 March 21:58
Putin-Erdogan negotiations are over Russia 5 March 21:44
Lebanon's COVID-19 cases rise to 16 Other News 5 March 21:17
Azerbaijan gaining momentum on innovative programs ICT 5 March 20:55
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan talks on projects financed in 2019 Finance 5 March 20:48
Azerbaijan Microfinance Association talks restructuring members' loan portfolio Finance 5 March 20:29
Azerbaijan’s Qala Insurance company enters into new corporate contract on comprehensive vehicle insurance Economy 5 March 20:24
Iran stresses significant role of national information network in defeat of coronavirus Iran 5 March 20:23
Azerbaijan and Georgian defense ministers meet in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 5 March 20:14
Iran's economy faces more challenges after coronavirus outbreak Business 5 March 19:54
Azerbaijan’s Xalq Bank greatly increases lending for key sectors of economy Finance 5 March 19:53
OPEC+ may need to revisit cuts, reassess them Oil&Gas 5 March 19:43
Azerbaijan creating information base in connection with coronavirus (PHOTO) Society 5 March 19:36
Iran launches National Campaign against coronavirus Iran 5 March 19:30
OPEC extends and deepens oil output cuts Oil&Gas 5 March 19:23
EU introduces eco-innovative business practices in Georgia Business 5 March 19:19
Life insurance market developing rapidly in Azerbaijan Economy 5 March 19:15
Most unprofitable type of insurance disclosed in Azerbaijan Economy 5 March 19:11
Azerbaijani president receives Georgian defense minister Politics 5 March 19:09
Minister: Georgia’s priority - to protect citizens from coronavirus Transport 5 March 19:04
ADY Container LLC talks cargo delivery to Central Asian ports Transport 5 March 18:59
Azerbaijani leading insurance company offers women new product Economy 5 March 18:55
Kazakhstan, Turkey to simplify customs procedures between countries Transport 5 March 18:47
Azerbaijani President approves funding for construction of road in Goranboy district Politics 5 March 18:47
Georgia considering suspension of air communication with Italy Transport 5 March 18:39
Loss on compulsory liability insurance of vehicle owners continues to grow in Azerbaijan Economy 5 March 18:37
EU-funded project in Azerbaijan shows significant progress Business 5 March 18:32
EBRD praises Georgia’s economic development progress Business 5 March 18:31
Turkmenistan to participate in CIS economic council meeting Turkmenistan 5 March 18:23
Exxonmobil working on technologies to reduce emissions Oil&Gas 5 March 18:15
Azerbaijani dairy producer talks production plans Business 5 March 18:07
Iran's Atomic Organization responds to IAEA reports Nuclear Program 5 March 18:04
South Africa confirms first case of coronavirus Other News 5 March 17:53
Community head says co-existence between Azerbaijanis, Armenians possible after occupation ends Politics 5 March 17:51
Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkmenistan opens tender for construction of buildings Tenders 5 March 17:50
Azerbaijani-Georgian business forum plays important role for economies of both countries Business 5 March 17:49
Dutch health authorities brace for return of 900 students from Italian alps Europe 5 March 17:41
Role of NBCOs in financial sector of Azerbaijan becomes more significant Finance 5 March 17:40
Kazakhstan bans arrival of transit passengers amid coronavirus spread Transport 5 March 17:32
Swedish EF Education First eyes to invest in English language dev't in Uzbekistan Finance 5 March 17:28
Turkmenistan taking measures to prevent dangerous infectious diseases Turkmenistan 5 March 17:20
French citizen flying from Istanbul to London diagnosed with coronavirus Turkey 5 March 17:08
Azerbaijani president receives two newly appointed executives (VIDEO) Politics 5 March 17:07
Uzbekistan presents project on construction of power plant at investor forum Oil&Gas 5 March 16:52
Eni working to increase ultimate recovery factor in Turkmenistan’s Burun field Oil&Gas 5 March 16:52
Azerbaijan to increase production of metal structures Business 5 March 16:51
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for procurement of safe box Tenders 5 March 16:48
Trade sector has highest share in total turnover in business sector of Georgia Business 5 March 16:42
HP rejects Xerox's raised takeover offer US 5 March 16:41
Period of full deposit insurance in Azerbaijan to be extended Finance 5 March 16:34
Coronavirus deprives nearly 300 million students of their schooling - UNESCO Europe 5 March 16:30
Hugo Boss sees coronavirus hit to sales spreading from Asia Europe 5 March 16:27
Turkey-Syria trade turnover down Turkey 5 March 16:20
Azerbaijan's Atena LLC to introduce new dairy products Business 5 March 16:13
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana cancels flights to France amid coronavirus spread Transport 5 March 16:10
OPEC backs extra 1.5 million bpd output cut if Russia joins in Oil&Gas 5 March 16:05
Eni ready to support renewable energy generation initiatives in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 5 March 16:02
Eni reveals expenditures on Turkmenistan’s Burun field Oil&Gas 5 March 15:57
Coronavirus death toll in Iran continues to rise Iran 5 March 15:47
Glencore can reduce production of any commodity in response to changing market conditions Oil&Gas 5 March 15:46
All news