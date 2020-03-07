Coronavirus infection cases increasing in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

As many as 5,823 people have been infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran as of March 7, said Kiyanoosh Jahanpour, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Jahanpour, over the past day, 1,076 people have been infected with the virus and 21 people have died.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 5,823 people have been infected, 145 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 1,669 have reportedly recovered from the disease.



The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.



Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.



The Islamic Republic only announced its first infection cases and death from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.