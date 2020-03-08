Death toll increases from coronavirus in Iran
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8
By Elnur Baghishov - Trend
So far, 194 people died as a result of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing the ministry.
Jahanpur said 49 people died as a result of the virus in the past day.
|
Row
|
Province
|
Infected people
|
1
|
Tehran
|
1 805
|
2
|
Qom
|
685
|
3
|
Gilan
|
496
|
4
|
Isfahan
|
564
|
5
|
Alborz
|
307
|
6
|
Mazandaran
|
620
|
7
|
Maraki
|
335
|
8
|
Qazvin
|
207
|
9
|
Semnan
|
175
|
10
|
Golestan
|
175
|
11
|
Razavi Khorasan
|
154
|
12
|
Fars
|
104
|
13
|
Lorestan
|
144
|
14
|
East Azerbaijan
|
107
|
15
|
Khuzestan
|
69
|
16
|
Yazd
|
87
|
17
|
Zanjan
|
53
|
18
|
Kurdistan
|
63
|
19
|
Ardabil
|
50
|
20
|
Kermanshah
|
33
|
21
|
Kerman
|
41
|
22
|
Hamadan
|
60
|
23
|
Sistan and Baluchestan
|
34
|
24
|
Hormozgan
|
35
|
25
|
South Khorasan
|
44
|
26
|
North Khorasan
|
23
|
27
|
Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari
|
21
|
28
|
Ilam
|
15
|
29
|
West Azerbaijan
|
40
|
30
|
Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad
|
9
|
31
|
Bushehr
|
10
Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 6,566 people have been infected, 194 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 2,134 have reportedly recovered from the disease.
The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.
Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.
The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.