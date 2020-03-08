Death toll increases from coronavirus in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

So far, 194 people died as a result of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing the ministry.

Jahanpur said 49 people died as a result of the virus in the past day.

Row Province Infected people 1 Tehran 1 805 2 Qom 685 3 Gilan 496 4 Isfahan 564 5 Alborz 307 6 Mazandaran 620 7 Maraki 335 8 Qazvin 207 9 Semnan 175 10 Golestan 175 11 Razavi Khorasan 154 12 Fars 104 13 Lorestan 144 14 East Azerbaijan 107 15 Khuzestan 69 16 Yazd 87 17 Zanjan 53 18 Kurdistan 63 19 Ardabil 50 20 Kermanshah 33 21 Kerman 41 22 Hamadan 60 23 Sistan and Baluchestan 34 24 Hormozgan 35 25 South Khorasan 44 26 North Khorasan 23 27 Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari 21 28 Ilam 15 29 West Azerbaijan 40 30 Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad 9 31 Bushehr 10

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 6,566 people have been infected, 194 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 2,134 have reportedly recovered from the disease.



The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.



Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.



The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.