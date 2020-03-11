Iran reveals recent statistics on coronavirus disease spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

In Iran, 63 people have died as a result of coronavirus (COVID-19) during the past 24 hours, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

Jahanpur said that over the past day 958 people have been infected with the virus.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 9,000 people have been infected, 354 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 2,900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.



Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.



The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.